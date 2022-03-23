Learn how to mix your own paint and create a masterpiece during a three-part painting class series at the Cambridge Public Library. Registration is required for the series, which is geared to ages 12 and up.
Ms. Jackie, a retired art teacher, will lead the classes on Thursday, April 14 (paint mixing); Thursday, April 21 (painting techniques); and Thursday, April 28 (choose your painting project). All classes will start at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. in the Discovery Room at the library.
Registration opens March 17 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. This program is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Wings of Fire Escape Room for Kids
Find the clues and solve the puzzles to complete the Wings of Fire escape room at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15 at the Cambridge Public Library. This event is designed for ages 9-13.
The New York Times bestselling Wings of Fire series is an epic dragon fantasy consisting of 15 books plus related stand-alones and graphic novel adaptations by author Tui T. Sutherland.
Registration for the escape room is required and opens March 18 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The event is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
