Derek Zeiler has recently been appointed to the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Board of Directors representing Chisago County.
The ECRDC RLF provides gap financing to small businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
Zeiler is Vice President-Commercial Relationship Manager at Unity Bank in Rush City, and brings more than 20 years of small business lending experience to the RLF Board. He is active in the community and has served on numerous civic and nonprofit boards and committees.
The ECRDC is a public agency whose board members are represented by officials appointed by county boards, townships, municipalities, school boards and citizens at large from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
For more information on the RLF other small business services, contact the ECRDC at 320-679-4065, Ext. 29.
