Unity Bank is pleased to announce that Mary Gritzmacher, Commercial Relationship Manager at Unity Bank since 2011, has been appointed by Governor Tim Walz to a second term as a member of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority.
The goal of the board and program is to assist Minnesota farmers with loan programs that help them with low interest financing on a variety of different programs from full loan restructure to value added expansion projects. The board members are instrumental in creating and guiding those programs.
Pat Thiry, Chief Commercial Relationship Officer of Unity Bank said, “We are proud of Mary’s expertise and hard work on the Rural Finance Authority Board during her first term and are excited to have her reappointed again for 2020. She is dedicated to the success of Minnesota’s Agricultural community.”
Unity Bank is a family owned community bank that has been serving local communities for over 135 years.
