Unexpected Company Chorale is excited to share they are resuming rehearsals on Monday, Sept.13.

Due to continuing COVID concerns, they are accepting vaccinated singers only at this time, and they will follow CDC recommended guidelines in order to keep their singers safe.

Rehearsals are Monday at 7 p.m., located at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom. They will be presenting their winter concert, Returning to You, on Dec. 3 and 5. Dues are $50 per person and new members will need to secure concert attire.

For more information email UCChoraleMN@gmail.com.

