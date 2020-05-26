Two people were killed in a Memorial Day crash in Stanchfield Township when their vehicle drifted off of Highway 65 and collided with a tree.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Gladiator was traveling southbound on Highway 65 at Rice Lake Road when it drifted across the northbound lanes of traffic and went into the ditch on the north east side of highway and collided with a tree.
Five people were in the jeep, with two people killed. The names of driver and passengers in the jeep were not released as of press time on Tuesday, May 26.
According to the State Patrol, the driver is a 16 year old female from St. Paul. Passengers include a 51 year old female from Grant; a 44 year old male from Birchwood; a 14 year old female from Grant; and a 12 year old female from Grant.
Responding to the scene included the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the Braham Police Department, Allina Ambulance and Life Link III.
Watch for this story to be updated on countynewsreview.com when the names are released.
