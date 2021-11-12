Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, two children were hit by a private vehicle with a plow attached while crossing County Road 5 near Eighth Avenue Northeast on their way to Isanti Intermediate School.
Paris Peoples expressed her concern for a crosswalk after her children, a fourth and fifth grader who attend Isanti Intermediate School, were hit by the vehicle.
“More people in the community would want a crosswalk or might want to, like, talk to me about this to help me, like, what could we do in our town? Just to even get a person there, a light or even a sign that says ‘school zone, please slow down,’” Peoples said.
Peoples’ son, who is in fourth grade, suffered major bruises and was in a lot of pain. Her daughter, who is in fifth grade, was sent to Children’s Hospital in the Twin Cities due to major leg pain from her injuries. She also received stitches.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools published a statement on Facebook in regard to the incident:
“Update about the pedestrian accident near one of our Isanti schools: Two students were struck by a slow-moving private vehicle when crossing a road. Both students were cared for by first responders and reportedly have only minor injuries. We are appreciative for our transportation staff who called 911, and first responders and administrators who responded immediately. We are grateful both children will be OK.”
Isanti Police Cheif Travis Muyres said the children were struck by a turning vehicle.
“The driver of the vehicle had stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement,” Muyres said. “This remains an active investigation at this time.”
