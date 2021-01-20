We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Two Cambridge dentist clinics are continuing the tradition of providing free care to children during the Give Kids a Smile event on Feb. 5 and 6.
Jay Pierson, office manager of Dentist Melissa Hutchens DDS, said the clinic has been part of the tradition for many years.
“And we provide services to families in our local area who may not have the means otherwise to get dental treatment,” Pierson said, explaining that qualifying patients must set up an appointment to be examined. “So we’ll do things like fillings if they have cavities. We do a lot of hygiene, cleaning and exams. We’ll do some simple; we won’t do major restoration or procedures, like crowns or bridges or anything like that.”
The Give Kids a Smile program has been sponsored by the statewide Minnesota Dental Association, which happens every year in February for a couple of days. The MDA boasts of having nearly 1,000 dental professionals from more than 50 dental clinics in the state who’ve volunteered to make this a reality for people in need. The program also claims to have cared for more than 80,000 children and donated services valued at more than $24 million in more than 18 years to Give Kids a Smile.
Patients who can be served in the program must be 18 years or younger, accompanied by either a parent or a legal guardian.
If a patient comes in with a rotten tooth, the dentist will pull it out, Pierson said, adding that this program is also a way to help educate people about proper oral care and hygiene they can practice from home. Patients must be between ages 2 to 18 years old to receive free care during Give Kids A Smile at Dentist Melissa Hutchens DDS clinic, he said. For appointments at Melissa Hutchens DDS, call 763-552-1616.
“As far as home care, brushing your teeth, flossing, all that good stuff, you know,” Pierson said. “(The dentists and hygienists) will point out things that they see, you know, if necessary: ‘Hey, we see some swelling in your gums, you need to get in there and brush better.’”
Jessica Bell, a patient coordinator at Cambridge Dental Center, said the clinic also has been participating in providing free care under the MDA sponsored program for many years, “because it’s good to help kids,” she said.
“We try to help people who don’t have access to health insurance or, you know, regular dental care that kids need,” Bell said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell said her clinic will allot specific times throughout the week to provide free care, instead of just on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. For appointments at Cambridge Dental Center, call 763-689-1554.
“It’s not all day, but it’s just certain allowed times throughout each day,” Bell said.
In previous years, Bell estimated that they examined about 25 to 30 patients in the program.
Pierson said that the clinic averages about 40 patients who participate in the Give Kids a Smile program every year in February.
“It breaks our heart to see children who can’t afford the dental care come in with bad teeth or cavities that they can’t afford to fix or whatever,” Pierson said. “Because not only is it a problem with their oral health, but that can affect their whole body. If it gets infected, the infection can spread. So it’s important that they get those problems taken care of. So if we can help, we sure like to.”
To find a clinic with open appointments, call United Way at 211, contact your local dentist participating in the program, or visit mndental.org. No eligibility questions are asked, in an effort to remove any possible barrier to care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.