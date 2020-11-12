Reading and math tutors are in higher demand this school year due to challenges related to distance learning.
Serve Minnesota announced that five Minnesota Reading Corps and three Minnesota Math Corps tutors are still being sought for Braham Area Schools.One reading tutor is still needed in Cambridge; four reading tutors are still needed in Isanti; and five reading tutors are still needed in North Branch.
Both full-time and part-time tutor positions are available. Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to apply by Dec. 18 at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.
About Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps
In Minnesota, nearly half our students struggle with reading or math. Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs that provide a proven solution. After being trained in evidence-based interventions, tutors are placed in schools across Minnesota to help students develop the foundational skills they need to succeed.
Independent, external evaluators confirm these programs make a dramatic impact on academic achievement and are replicated nationally. These programs are affiliated with ServeMinnesota, the state’s commission for AmeriCorps service. For more information visit www.minnesotareadingcorps.org and/or www.minnesotamathcorps.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.