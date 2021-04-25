Dear Editor:

National Volunteer Week is celebrated April 18- 24. The Tusen Tack Programs would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank the many contributions of all our volunteers. The success of our programs, events and services relies tremendously on our volunteers and would not be possible without you.

During these challenging times of the pandemic, our volunteers stepped up and offered their time, skills, support and resources to help in so many ways. We sincerely appreciate each of you!

Thank you volunteers for sharing your passion for our communities through our programs of Braham Area Food Shelf, Tusen Tack Thrift Store, Alice Studt Library, Braham Event Center and Kathy’s Kitchen.

Leona Dressel, Committee Chair

Tusen Tack Programs’ Volunteer Committee 

