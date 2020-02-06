The popular Blind Date with a Book event is back at East Central Regional Library-Rush City, and the fun doesn’t stop there next month.
Every day in February, during regular library open hours, teens and adults choose wrapped books based only on a brief description. Take the book home, unwrap it, read it. If you hit it off, introduce it to your friends. Don’t worry about any awkward feelings if you don’t like your “date,” but you may just find the match of your literary dreams.
Readers receive one entry into a prize drawing for each blind date, whether good, bad or ugly, completed during February. The books, provided by the Rush City Friends of the Library, can be kept, shared or returned after reading. Blind Date with a Book is suitable for ages 12 through adult, and no registration is necessary.
Valentine Crafts and Cards
Children will have a blast making Valentine crafts and cards for their special Valentines from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the library. There will be snacks and stories, too. All supplies will be provided, although participants may bring personal specialty items to fashion their Valentine cards. Recommended for kids in kindergarten through fourth-grade. No registration necessary. Sponsored by the Rush City Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
Sensational Scarves
Do you love scarves as a lovely, inexpensive fashion statement but wish for creative ways to use them to look fabulous? Join others over tea and scones as we take on the task of Sensational Scarf Tying from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the library. See a demonstration of various techniques, then practice with your own. Participants may bring their own scarves, especially those of size or shape that has been particularly challenging.
Sensational Scarves is recommended for ages 12 through adult, and registration is required. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered. Space is limited. Sponsored by the Rush City Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
The library is located at 240 W. 4th St. in downtown Rush City and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Keep informed of all events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
