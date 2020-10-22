Treasured Haven Farm will host the Hoot ‘N Holler Adventure Runs on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event, which is sanctioned by USA Track & Field, begins with a 7-mile adventure course race that starts at 9 a.m. This race includes a water crossing of approximately knee-high depth, single-track deer trails and sections of the race course that receive minimal maintenance.

Treasured Haven Farm, which is located at 53407 Government Road in Rush City, then will host a 5-kilometer run starting at 11 a.m. That event does not include a creek crossing.

The cost to compete in the Adventure Run is $45 on race day or online, while the 5K run entry fee is $20. The race also encourages teams and group competitions.

To learn more about the race, or to register online, go to t.ly/9tms.

