After seeing all the snow fall and blizzard conditions it is hard to believe but, severe weather will soon be here. This could mean severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning, heavy rains, hail, flooding, and/or tornadoes.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 13-17, 2020. Each day of the week focuses on a different weather safety topic.
Monday – Alerts and warnings.
Tuesday – Severe weather, lightning and hail.
Wednesday – Floods.
Thursday – Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills).
Friday – Extreme heat.
The most important events during Severe Weather Awareness Week are the two annual statewide tornado drills.
In Minnesota, the 2020 statewide tornado drills are scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
With all the changes we are currently experiencing with COVID-19, we need to remember that severe weather can happen at any time. Work with your family to develop and emergency plan. For more information on developing an emergency plan or for more information on severe weather, please visit the Homeland Security Emergency Management Website at www.dps.mn.gov or www.co.isanti.mn.us or visit or Facebook page for updates.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the 2020 SkyWarn class has been canceled.
