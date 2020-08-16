We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
One of the largest evergreen operations in the state of Minnesota has been honored as the 2020 Isanti County Farm Family of the Year.
During the Isanti County Board meeting Aug. 5, educator Rod Greder, with the University of Minnesota Extension based in Isanti County, presented Wolcyn Tree Farms & Nursery with the Isanti County Farm Family of the Year award. Wolycn’s, owned by Tom and Adie Wolcyn, is located approximately 8 miles west of Cambridge on Highway 95.
Greder explained Tom Wolcyn has been growing and selling Christmas trees for over 50 years. His parents purchased the original 80 acres in 1967. What started as a hobby has become one of the largest evergreen operations in Minnesota. At first, the family sold Christmas trees from their home in Arden Hills.
When Tom Wolcyn graduated from the University of Minnesota with a forestry degree, he started in the tree business full-time. Tom Wolcyn met Adie Wolcyn in Madison, Wisconsin, while she was a senior at the University of Wisconsin when he went to buy a tractor.
“Tom and Adie purchased the headquarters farm in 1982 and have grown the operation to include 1,200 acres of evergreens and shade trees for wholesale and retail sales,” Greder said. “Three of their sons, Nick, Ben, and Bobby, help manage operations in all areas: Christmas trees, nursery stock, container grown trees, office management, repair of equipment and more. Another son, Clint, manages one of the Christmas tree lots.”
Greder noted the tree farm has become a family business for the Wolycns.
“Family members and employees plant, shear, fertilize and harvest Christmas trees in addition to digging balled and burlapped trees, spade trees, field work, wreath making, and staffing the Christmas gift shop,” Greder said. “The family operates three retail Christmas tree lots and a cut-your-own tree farm. Tom and Adie’s daughters-in-law are also involved in the business in many areas.”
Greder said the Wolcyn family definitely depicts what the Extension is looking for in selecting their Farm Family of the Year.
“By their size and their success and their impact in the state, you can see that they fulfill the criteria of excellence in agriculture, which is what we want to recognize,” Greder said. “In addition to that, the Farm Family of the Year is looking for families, which need to be epitomized; it’s a family operation, and also that they’re active in the community.”
Tom Wolcyn and Nick Wolcyn are past board members of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association, and Ben Wolcyn is currently on its board of directors. Tom Wolcyn is a board member on the National Christmas Tree Growers Association and on Minnesota Grown. The family is involved with the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Pheasants Forever, Minnesota Farmers Union and local churches. Ben and Nick Wolcyn are frequent speakers at schools on conservation days. Bobby Wolcyn is on the Spectacle Lake Association Board.
“From hiring many local people over the years, to giving free tours to school kids, donating to local fundraisers, to supporting local sports teams, being a part of the community is very important to all of the Wolycns,” Greder said.
Greder explained although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the annual Minnesota Farmfest, where the awards are presented each August, the Farm Family of the Year honorees will be celebrated in an online video tribute led by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel. The video tribute can be viewed online at mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.
“I want to recognize all the dedicated years of the Wolcyn family and congratulate you; it’s well deserved,” said Chair Greg Anderson.
Anderson mentioned he used to coach the Wolycn sons in baseball when they were younger.
“It’s great to see you in this capacity, and it’s a job well done,” Anderson said. “You’re certainly an excellence to agriculture, and again, thanks for the family business and for what you all do, not just with your business, but for the community. Job well done.”
Commissioner Susan Morris said the board enjoys presenting the Farm Family of the Year Award.
“This is one of our favorite things that we get to do as commissioners is to honor the farm family,” Morris said. “Of course, growing up on a farm, on a Century Farm, that whole culture is really important to me. I just always appreciate when I drive that stretch of 95 and we drive through your farm, it’s just a real special place in our county. So thank you for what you do and thank you for the value that you bring to our community through beautiful growing trees and living things. I just really appreciate it, so thank you.”
