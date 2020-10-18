World Osteoporosis Day is observed on Oct. 20. It launches a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis.
Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 suffer fractures due to osteoporosis. Osteoporosis causes bones to become fragile and weak, so they break easily — even from a minor fall, bump, or sudden movement. These fractures can be life-threatening and a major cause of pain and long-term disability.
Can osteoporosis be prevented? Yes, as long as action is taken early! Here are the five steps to healthy bones:
1. Exercise regularly – Weight-bearing, muscle-strengthening, and/or balance training are the most effective.
2. Eat a diet rich in bone-health nutrients – Calcium, vitamin D, and protein are all important for good bones.
3. Avoid negative lifestyle habits – Avoid smoking and excessive drinking. Be sure to maintain a healthy weight.
4. Find out if you have risk factors – Bring these to your physician’s attention, especially if you have had previous fractures or diseases and medications that affect bone health.
5. Get tested and treated if necessary – If you are high risk, you will most likely need medication to ensure optimal bone health.
It is important all year long to maintain healthy bones, but World Osteoporosis is a good time to remind everyone to learn how you can have strong bones throughout your life. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Friday, Oct. 16: Center closed.
Monday, Oct. 19: Boiled Ham Dinner.
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Lasagna.
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Chicken Broccoli Casserole.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Meatloaf/Mashed Potatoes.
Friday, Oct. 23: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 22, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Oct. 18, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.