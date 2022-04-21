After 20 years at the Isanti County News/County News Review, my time is coming to an end.
My last day in the office will be Wednesday, April 27, as I begin in my new position as city administrator for the city of Braham on Monday, May 2.
I started out as a general assignment reporter for the Isanti County News in January 2002, and I was honored to become editor in March 2010. Serving our readers as a reporter and later as editor is something I’ve never taken lightly, and I truly hope together with my news team, we have provided a good service.
I remember the first time I stepped into the Isanti County News office at 234 S. Main St., Cambridge. I was 22 years old, and this was my second job out of college. While I had my bachelor’s degree in journalism, I knew I still had a lot to learn. I’m forever indebted to the late Evelyn Puffer and former sports reporter Greg Hunt for interviewing me and taking a chance on me. They both taught me so much about community journalism and my future successes began with them.
I would like to thank all of our newspaper readers and supporters I’ve worked with the past 20 years. I arrived in Cambridge with really no familiarity with the community, (and to make matters worse, I’m from Wisconsin so I’m a Green Bay Packers fan) and I feel the entire county eventually welcomed me. Thank you to those who trusted me with your stories and welcomed me into your homes. I can tell you the most gratifying stories for me to write were stories I felt I really was able to make a difference in someone’s life.
I also want to thank all the different government/elected officials I’ve worked with over the years. With all the different government beats I’ve covered – school boards, county boards, city councils – I’ve found if you treat those professionals with respect, they will give it back to you. I always felt I had a good professional, working relationship with all the individuals I’ve covered on these respective government beats, so thank you.
I’ve worked with great news teams over the past 20 years, but to my current team of Nikki Hallman and John Wagner, thank you for working so hard every week to make this newspaper the best it can be and always trusting and respecting me as your editor. You both are very talented and I wish you both the best in your future.
I can’t imagine not walking into this newspaper office every day like I’ve done for the past 20 years, but in my heart, I knew it was time for a change and for a new editor to lead the County News Review. I’m excited about my new opportunity and career change, but I will sure miss my newspaper family. Don’t worry Tonya Orbeck, we’ll still get together for our “Monday lunch.”
To anyone who has helped me along my way in journalism and at the Isanti County News/County News Review, thank you. Your support of me and for the newspaper has meant more to me than you can imagine. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the County News Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.