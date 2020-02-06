Shalom.jpg

Shalom Board members Kay Halbmaier and Carol Chapman present a check to Cory Erickson representing the local Salvation Army. Photo submitted

Dear Editor:

The Shalom Shop is happy to announce that during 2019 they have given back to the community $417,700. partnering with many agencies and churches in the Isanti County area. Since the beginning of Shalom in the basement of Cambridge Lutheran Church parsonage in 1981, they have given $3,344.610 back to the community

The mission of the Shalom Thrift Shop is to help Isanti County residents with food, shelter and clothing.

Thank you to the community for donating many beautiful gently used clothing and houseware items as well as wood furniture, books, media items, jewelry and tools. Thank you to the 200-plus volunteers who sort, clean, price and display this merchandise. Thank you to the many customers who purchase our reasonably priced items.

If anyone is interested in volunteering at Shalom, please stop by the shop and pick up a volunteer application.

Shalom Shop volunteers

Cambridge

