10 years ago:
Dist. 911 identifies proposed cuts for 2010-2011. The Cambridge-Isanti School Board on Feb. 24 discussed several budget reductions, proposed to bite into a $2 million shortfall, for 2010-2011.
•••••
Tax bill for farmers goes up 30 to 100 percent. Farmers in Isanti and Chisago counties saw their property taxes go up 30 to 100 percent this year, and some as high as 800 percent. These bills propelled more than 200 people to a meeting hosted by local legislators at the Cambridge college on Tuesday night, March 2.
•••••
North Branch is ready to give four-day week a try. Last week, after months of research and hours of discussions, the North Branch Area Public Schools’ board of education came to a consensus that the district should try a four-day week schedule. There was no formal vote as it was during a working session that the board members agreed such a schedule would be one major solution to the $1.3 million deficit for the coming school year.
25 years ago:
ALC receives MAAP award. The Oak Land Area Learning Center (ALC), a cooperative program of Braham, Cambridge-Isanti, Princeton and Saint Francis school districts, was recently honored as the Program of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs. The Oak Land ALC is one of over 400 alternative education programs in Minnesota which serve over 25,000 students. There are over 700 students in the Oak Land ALC program.
•••••
Congratulations Bombers!! The Bombers Boys Basketball were the Great River Conference Runners-up.
•••••
Way to go, Bluejackets!!! Bluejackets Wrestling Team- Section 7AA Runners-up- Rum River Conference 2nd Place. Bluejackets Boys Basketball- Rum River Conference Champions. Bluejackets Girls Basketball- Set team record for wins in a seasons- 2nd place in conference. Bluejackets Hockey & Boys Swimming- 2nd place finish in Rum River Conference.
50 years ago:
Detectives Find Loot In Camp Near Onamia. An undetermined cash value amount of cameras, watches, radios and equipment has been recovered by the Anoka County Sheriff’s office and the Anoka County Attorney’s office this week. Authorities said the recovered loot was taken in two burglaries of a salvage firm and in a burglary of Ham Lake township country club.
•••••
Broaster breakin solved in hour and 50 minutes. A 15-year-old juvenile from the North Branch area was apprehended by Chief of Police Vint Hokanson in less than two hours after he had burglarized the Broaster in North Branch. The break-in occurred shortly before midnight on February 27. Entrance to the cafe was gained through a rear window. The young burglar ate some rolls, had some hot chocolate and then took all the money in the cash register ($58.95), three packages of gum and one package of cigars.
