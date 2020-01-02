10 years ago:
Isanti County was honored with “Yellow Ribbon” distinction for being dedicated to its military members and spouses. Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty proclaimed Isanti County as one of the nation’s first Yellow Ribbon communities during a special summit Jan. 5 at Century College in White Bear Lake. The recognition came in part in recognition of the county’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiative, a task force of committed members from Isanti County, including County Commissioner Susan Morris, Isanti County Veteran Service Officer Jim Rostberg and Bob Boone, retired Minnesota Army National Guard command sergeant major. The mission of the Isanti County Beyond The Yellow Ribbon Task Force was to support and inform Isanti County service members and their families throughout the entire deployment cycle so they are aware of the services available to them.
•••••
Carbon monoxide poisoning concerns were addressed with a new law requiring CO alarms in all homes and apartments. The new Minnesota state law requiring CO alarms in all single-family homes and multifamily apartments was set to become fully effective Aug. 1, 2009. A report released by the Minnesota Department of Health presented trends in unintentional CO exposures and poisonings throughout the state. Findings included the numbers and rates of Minnesotans who were sickened by exposure to the odorless, tasteless and colorless gas. The MDH recommended installation and maintenance of a CO alarm within 10 feet of each room used for sleeping, having technicians check heating and fuel-burning appliances annually, education, not leaving vehicles to run in confined areas and not using generators or fuel-powered tools inside enclosed areas.
25 years ago:
Braham Bomber basketball player Jeff Eklund hit his 1,000-point plateau during the team’s home tournament. Eklund took a pass on the wing, gave three hards steps to the middle and pulled up for a 10-foot jumper with two sets of hands in his face, like he has done many times over his playing days for the team. But when the ball rolled around the rim and finally dropped through, this particular bucket meant a little more than the others; Eklund hit the magical 1,000 point mark. Eklund’s game-high 19 points helped Braham to defeat Pine City 69-50 on Dec. 29 in the opening round of the Braham Holiday Tournament. He followed with 19 points the next evening when the Bombers were defeated by Mora 58-49 in the tourney championship game.
•••••
Habitat for Humanity comes to five-county east central Minnesota. After a yearlong effort to establish a local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, the dream became a reality for Isanti, Chisago, Mille Lacs, Pine and Kanabec counties. Bob and Virginia Erickson, along with Bob Boese, all of Cambridge, were involved with Twin Cities Habitat For Humanity through the United Methodist Church in Cambridge when, during the summer of 1993, they initiated efforts to explore the possibility of forming a local Habitat For Humanity affiliate for the five-county area. The board of directors was formed as well as the core committees that were tasked with the majority of the organizational work involved in providing homes for those who qualified.
50 years ago:
Isanti County dairymen vie as top milk producers. Walter Bocke, Dairy Herd Improvement Association supervisor; George Strike, of Isanti; Reuben N. Johnson, of Cambridge; Donald E. Riebe, of Bethel; the Norbert Helget family; Johnson Bros., of Stanchfield; and Roy Stocckel, of Zimmerman, registered their cows and Holsteins, along with their milk production.
•••••
The North Branch post office reported the sale of over 60,000 stamps, at 6 cents each, during their busy holiday season, including more than 60,000 cards and letters that ran through the canceling machine all within the 12 days before Christmas.
•••••
A fire destroyed a well known Rush City Store. Four fire departments were called to fight a blaze on a Sunday afternoon that destroyed a furniture store and caused damage to an adjacent building in Rush City. Firefighters from Rush City, Pine City, Harris and North Branch battled the fire, which destroyed Conrad’s Carpets. Cele’s Fashion Shop sustained heavy smoke and water damage. The fire was reported by a passerby who noticed flames shooting from windows of the furniture store. The flames were brought under control in about an hour, but the building was a total loss.
