10 years ago:
Anoka Ramsey Community College president, Dr. Patrick Johns, earns exemplary leader award. Under the leadership of president Dr. Patrick M. Johns, Anoka-Ramsey Community College has become regarded as a productive, efficient and fiscally-sound institution that is committed to providing access to higher education to the citizens of East Central Minnesota and in the northwest metro area. The Chair Academy recognized Johns’ leadership at its March 17 international Leadership Conference, by naming him a 2010 International Exemplary Leader.
•••••
Former Bluejacket named MN Assistant Football Coach of Year. Jay Anderson, a member of the 1986 and 1987 State champion Cambridge Football teams and later a Bluejacket coach, was named the high school “Assistant Coach of the Year” at last weekend’s Minnesota Football Coaches Association banquet. Anderson is an offensive coordinator and line coach for defending Class 4A champ Totino-Grace. The Eagles also won State titles in 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2007 during Anderson’s tenure in the program.
25 years ago:
North Branch Council proceeds with Branch City Hall sale. NORTH BRANCH- “Unless we sell it, we’ll never know,” noted North Branch City Attorney Barry Blomquist at Monday’s council session. He was speaking of a potential need for a “declaratory judgment in the matter of the North Branch City trying to complete the sale of the “new” former Branch City Hall.” In January, the council accepted the bid from Michael Muske of ERA Muske Real Estate for $210,000. It was the sole bid and met the city’s minimum. At that time, the council’s acceptance was contingent upon pledges of no court action by potential litigants.
•••••
Dist. 911: Board trims budget; heads off deficit. At its March 23 meeting the Cambridge-Isanti School Board adopted a plan for reducing the 1995-1996 general fund budget to make up a deficit of $386,177. The deficit was determined by constructing complete revenue ($18,471,058) and expenditure ($18,857,235) budgets based on declining enrollment projections which were revised in January.
50 years ago:
Homemakers Tour to Twin Cities- The Isanti County Homemakers invite anyone interested to attend a tour of Betty Crocker Kitchens and the Swedish Institute of Art on Thursday, April 9, 1970. The group will be leaving by school bus from the municipal parking lot in Cambridge at 8:30 a.m. and the Burger Top Drive-Inn at Isanti at 8:40 a.m. Lunch and shopping at Southdale Shopping Center will be the planned activity at noon. Please sign up at the County Extension Office with a $1.00 deposit for the bus by April 3.
•••••
Area U Grads Receive Degrees- Among those receiving degrees at the University of Minnesota winter quarter commencement March 21st were Thomas Allyn Thomas of Cambridge who received his masters degree in Education: and Mrs. Neil Johnson (Lindsay Lee) who received an A.L.A.
•••••
MEL-O-LANE- The new proprietors of the Mel-O-Lane Cafe south on Highway 65 are Marian and Don Bostrom and Dorothy and Gordy Agree.
