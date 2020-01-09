10 years ago:
Public comment sought as MnDOT releases first statewide freight, passenger rail plan. Increasing travel options, improving access to goods and services and keeping the state competitive are some of the objectives of the 2009 Minnesota Comprehensive Statewide Freight and Passenger Rail Plan, released Dec. 31 by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The rail plan is the first step in obtaining federal funding for construction of lines within Minnesota and the region that tie into an emerging national rail system, according to Transportation Commissioner Tom Sorel. In addition to service between Chicago and the Twin Cities, the plan also includes high-speed connections for Duluth and Rochester to Twin Cities, in cooperation with the Mid-West Regional Rail Initiative. The plan estimates freight and passenger rail 20-year capital costs at $6.2 to $9.5 billion (uninflated). This total assumes $2.2 to $4.4 billion of private investment for freight improvements, and $4.0 to $5.11 billion in federal, state, local and additional private investments for passenger rail development.
•••••
In spite of weather, bridge work goes on. Within days of the groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 13, the Hwy. 95 bridge and improvement project got underway in North Branch. City Engineer Julie Dresel says the work is going very well. The contractor says the new bridge over I-35 will be completed by mid-December of this year (2010) and traffic will continue to flow during the construction period. At present, the retaining wall is being constructed at the southeast, northeast and southwest quadrants of the interchange. Pier construction continues in the center median of I-35 and work on the embankments on the east and west side continues, including driving pile.
25 years ago:
Police officer position on hold. In December 1994 the (Cambridge) council agreed to advertise for the third police officer position left vacant by the resignation of Officer Brian Johnson. At the Jan. 3, 1995 council meeting Police Chief Jeff Kruse talked about state procedure for hiring of a full-time police officer noting that, if it is not followed carefully, he could be suspended. He recommended the council wait until the city’s part-time officer Kevin Reiners, completes his training and becomes eligible for licensing. This is expected to happen this coming May. Kruse agreed to advertising for the position but felt it could be posted internally according to state statute. From the discussion it was apparent the council struggled with the decision, but decided to hold off hiring the position for 90 days with a monthly update and report from Kruse on the status of the department during the interim. The city’s struggle, as Mayor Tom Hagfors noted, was in facing a need to fill the third officer position, but also work with an already tight budget. It appears there will be a saving of close to $15,000 by waiting. This includes $9,000-$10,000 in salary, $1,500 in insurance benefits and about $1,500 in equipment costs.
•••••
Thefts, Highway 8 activity in sheriff’s news. Center City-On Highway 8 last week, the Minnesota State Patrol issued 14 tickets, including 10 for speeding, 26 warnings and responded to one minor accident. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies issued three speeding tickets for other offenses and responded to one accident with minor injuries.
50 years ago:
Clark McGregor A Visitor to Cambridge Tuesday. Clark McGregor will stop in Cambridge while making a tour around the country on Tuesday, Jan. 13. He will stop at the Arlington Hotel at Cambridge at 2 p.m. to become reacquainted with those who come to talk with him during a coffee hour. Mr. McGregor will ask the opinion of people concerning his candidacy for U.S. Senate.
•••••
Girls Raise Fund for Crippled Children. Mrs. William Harris offers a report of money collected at Thanksgiving time for the Minnesota Society of Crippled Children. In Isanti Village the amount of $69.50 was given. Solicitors who visited the homes to receive the gifts of money included: Janet Dahlquist, Sheila Johnson, Cindy Bumgarner, Mila Kienitz, Barbara Carlson, Susan Wicklund, Robin Polzin, Corrine and Jill Anderson and Coleen Stamm.
•••••
Reichels Buy Locker From Davis Couple. Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Reichel have purchased the Isanti Locker business from Mr. and Mrs. Dave Davis who had operated it for the past six months. The business will be conducted in conjunction with the Isanti Meat Market which they also own. The Davis’, though pleased with the patronage they have enjoyed, decided to sell so Mr. Davis could accept an offer to return to his former place of employment. The Reichels felt this an opportunity to add the space they needed for their business.
•••••
Fashion Show in Boswell Hall. Recently the fashion for men and boys were presented by some of the multiple - handicapped men and boys in Boswell Hall at Cambridge State Hospital. These patients were dressed in a variety of styles from brightly colored shirts and trousers to complete suit and hat. The style parade consisted of six groups, one from each ward in Boswell Hall, where 189 boys live. Mrs. Helen Golly, in charge of the hospital “Cottage Shop”, was responsible for the styles and all the patients.
••••• This Week in History section was reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.•••••
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.