10 years ago:
Mall site ranked top for Northern Lights Express station. City prioritizes four sites, has yet to rule any out. The Cambridge City Center is the best spot for a passenger rail depot in Cambridge, according to an independent consulting firm. After evaluating four sites, Hay Dobbs concluded that the mall site has the necessary infrastructure already in place. The former Richart Ford dealership location was ranked second.
•••••
Tax bill for farmers up 30, 100 percent or more. Farmers pack meeting to express dismay; local legislators encourage them to share opinions with state leaders. Farmers in Isanti and Chisago counties saw their property taxes go up 30 to 300 percent this year, and some as high as 800 percent. These bills propelled more than 200 people to a meeting hosted by local legislators at the Anoka Ramsey Community College-Cambridge campus on Tuesday night, March 2. The focus of the meeting was changes made over the last few years to the Green Acres program, which offers farmers a tax break. Much of that tax break went away this year.
25 years ago:
Isanti Middle School students say “Butt Out!” at the Capitol. Isanti Middle School students traveled to the State Capitol on Feb. 27 to participate in a youth rally which called for a higher cigarette tax. While there, the students met with local representatives to send their message that with higher taxes less kids their age could afford to buy cigarettes.
•••••
Breaking out the gold shovels again ... Cambridge Chamber’s gold plated shovels were once again needed at the ground breaking ceremony for John Hirsch’s Cambridge Motors March 13.
•••••
North Branch city to seek special population census. As soon as the population of the consolidated city of North Branch reaches 5000, some $200,000 to $300,000 in state aid highway funds will be coming its way. That’s reason enough to seek a special census. On Monday, the city council decided to go for a special federal census and, in a dual-track sort of operation, to simultaneously ask local legislators for special legislation to establish the city in excess of 5000 population as presently consolidated.
50 years ago:
They had practiced fire drills. On Feb. 14, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Smith of Dalbo, formerly of Isanti, lost their home by fire. The Smiths were in bed when they awoke to find the house on fire about 2 a.m. They had often explained to their children just how to act in case of fire so the children stood hanging on to each other, plus the dog, waiting to be rescued. Most of their household belongings burned with the house. They now are settled in another house on Route 1, Dalbo.
•••••
Reporting from the office of the sheriff. On Saturday night the Dairy Queen at Cambridge was broken into and about $75.00 in cash stolen. Three juveniles have been apprehended and have admitted breaking into the George Kenny home where they stole about $400 on Monday. The Kenny home is just east of Cambridge.
•••••
Two villages discuss merger. Members of the Village Councils from North Branch and Branch villages met informally Tuesday evening, March 10, regarding mutual problems faced by the villages. Included in the discussion was the possibility of joint police protection and other cooperative projects. The League of Minnesota Municipalities has been contacted for information about mergers of villages and further discussions may follow.
