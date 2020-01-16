10 years ago:
Isanti Celebrates Library Link Site Grand Opening Jan. 27. Even though the ultimate goal of the Friends of the Isanti Library is to someday have a branch library in Isanti, it feels the opening of the library link site is a step in the right direction. The East Central Regional Library Link Site opened in Isanti City Hall Nov. 4, and has a collection of approximately 850 materials that includes a wide variety of books, movies and audio books that rotates every three months.
•••••
Coaches, kids and community against cancer. On Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the home game between Chisago Lakes and North Branch, boys basketball head coach, Bill Baumann accepted a check for $9,105 presented by members of the North Branch boys and girls basketball teams. The money was raised in the Coaches vs. Cancer program. Coaches of the NB Area High School and Chisago Lakes High School boys and girls basketball teams challenged the community to join their teams in the fight against cancer. The teams participated in a free-throw event. Players shot 100 free throws and received donations for each basket made.
25 years ago:
Braham prison site dropped; new site being tested. The original Braham site chose by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) for a new 800-bed close-custody correctional facility is all but a dead issue as soil tests have shown it would be too expensive to build at the 600 plus acre location west of the city. Tests show a 20 foot layer of silty clay that would either have to be excavated or expensive pilings put in to a construct a prison on that site.
•••••
Rush City may get second chance as new state prison site. When the news first broke about questionable soil at the site in Braham selected by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) for its proposed new prison, members of the Rush City Area Prison Site Research Task Force sat up and took notice. Since then, they’ve been either scrambling like crazy or put on hold. Late last week, after the news got out, the scrambling came from telephone calls to each other, to Braham city officials and to the DOC. The waiting came from not knowing what the DOC intended to do. In and around all of that, the task force has been active again, getting its ducks in a row, with the hope that the new facility may still come Rush City’s way.
50 years ago:
CHS Prepares for One-Act Play contest. Six students from Cambridge High School will be going to Mora on Saturday to enter a play in the sub-district one-act play contest. Two schools will be chosen to advance to the district contest to be held in Princeton on the following Saturday. The play Cambridge will be doing is entitled The Leader, by Eugene Ionesco. The Leader is a political satire, but a very unusual play because it is an “absurd” play. This means that upon first seeing it, it seems to be absurd in that it doesn’t appear to make sense. The actors talk a lot of double-talk and do seemingly stupid things. But upon further analysis the senselessness makes sense.
•••••
Firemen fight fires in Harris and Isanti. North Branch Volunteer Firemen joined in the fight to save the Isanti Locker Plant last Thursday. Fire departments from Cambridge, Isanti, Bethel and Braham took part in the battle to save the building which was gutted by the fire. There was smoke and water damage to adjacent buildings. Tuesday morning North Branch and Harris firemen answered a call to Wayside Equipment at Harris where an apparent short circuit in the water pump caused a fire resulting in damage to the equipment and smoke damage to the building.
