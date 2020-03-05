10 years ago:
Commissioners to reconsider vote on power plant. There were new faces at the podium during the public forum of the March 3 Chisago County Board meeting. More than three dozen speakers filled a solid hour - most in support of the proposed power plant - asking the commissioners to reconsider their vote of Feb. 17. On that day last month, by 3-2, the commissioners said no to the development agreement, the host fee agreement and the distribution of the host fee funds in connection with the LS Power electric-generating power plant proposal.
•••••
Public speaks on Dist. 911 cuts. The public had its first chance to voice its opinion on the $2 million budget cut proposal released last week by the Cambridge-Isanti School District during a public meeting Tuesday, March 9. The school board and administration spent over an hour listening to parents, teachers, students, former students, and other parties express their concerns on the proposed budget cuts and reductions.
25 years ago:
Unity Center focuses on new enthusiasm for pool project. RUSH CITY- The Unity Center Board of Directors held its annual meeting on Monday Feb. 27. Jeff Haugrud was again elected president. Jim Thorn will serve as vice president, Loring Nelson as treasurer and Betty Diers as secretary. The pool project generated some discussion at the meeting. “We want to get some enthusiasm going again,” Haugrud said of the project, which had been turned over to the city of Rush City.
•••••
Prison proponents seek financial contributions, Land costs to run $1.1 M. Proponents of the anticipated 800-bed prison, approved by the MN Department of Corrections for a site near Braham, are selling memberships in the Braham Area Development Corporation (BADC) for $500 each in an effort to raise the $1.1 million needed to purchase the land the facility will require. BADC directors don’t feel the economic growth anticipated with the prison siting will be limited to Braham City. For this reason several of the directors have been meeting with area chambers of commerce and other community groups to ask for help in financing the site.
50 years ago:
THE Viking SCHOOL BRANCH- Biology II Notes BY Jill Hasselquist. Two snakes occupy the long cage at the back of the biology room- a small garter snake and a large bull snake. Occasionally they are let out of the cage for exercise. They slide very quickly under and around the desks and corners. The bull snake shed its old skin recently - a sign of spring. The snakes are given the chance to eat rats and mice, but we’ve waiting to see them actually kill and eat one.
•••••
Isanti Moo Mart A Seven Day Service- As stated in an ad on an inside page, a Moo Mart is located on the corners of Highway 65 and County Road 5 at Jim’s Service. This mart sells milk, bread and rolls and is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. everyday.
•••••
Two TV’s Stolen From Regional TV-The office of the Isanti County Sheriff reports a break-in at Regional TV, Cambridge on Sunday night. Entrance was made through the front door and two portable TV’s were stolen.
