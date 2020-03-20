10 years ago:
North Branch adopts budget that includes four-day week. The North Branch School Board, on a 3-2 vote Thursday, March 18, approved the recommendations for the 2010-2011 school year budget that includes moving to a four-day week calendar. Closing Main Street School, using OPEB trust fund dollars, some fee increases, staff reductions and use of some one-time resources in order to address the $1.3 million deficit.
•••••
Park development on the horizon. After years of merely purchasing land, the Isanti County Parks Department is ready to add trails, playgrounds and picnic shelters. Parks Director Barry Wendorf presented a five-year plan to the Isanti County board on Tuesday, March 16, detailing future development. In 2010, the parks board hopes to significantly improve two parks, The work is dependent upon receiving grants, however.
•••••
911 Board approves $2M in cuts. The Cambridge-Isanti School Board took its first steps in reducing its 2010-2011 budget by approximately $2 million during its board meeting Thursday, March 18. By a 4-1 vote, with board member Gary Hawkins voting against, the board approved a resolution discontinuing and reducing educational programs and positions relating to the 2010-2011 budget.
25 years ago:
$9M street project: Cambridge ponders central city improvements. The city of Cambridge is proposing to spend an estimated $8.9 million over the next five years on street, storm and water main improvements in a 245 acre area comprising the central city. The 1995 portion of the proposed project is estimated at $1.8 million. There are approximately 487 residences, commercial buildings, churches or schools in the area with the majority being serviced by an infrastructure constructed in the 1950s.
•••••
Pie shop approved as part of 2-year focus. Braham has declared itself the “Homemade Pie Capitol of Minnesota” and that message will be the focus of a two-year project that will study the history and culture of Braham through pies. District 314 grant writer Valorie Arrowsmith presented the project to the school board March 20 and received approval to apply for a $20,000 grant through the Center for School Change.
•••••
Bombers capture sixth straight Great River Speech championship. The varsity Speech Team from Braham dominated the 1995 Great River Speech Meet on Monday, March 20, to bring home its sixth consecutive conference title. Bomber speakers took first place in six of the 13 categories, along with placing well between 2nd-5th. Rush City and Ogilvie followed in second and third place.
50 years ago:
Cambridge adopts ordinance for on sale liquor. An ordinance providing for and regulating issuance in the village of “on-sale liquor licenses, establishing fees, conditions and eligibility requirements was passed by the village council at a special meeting held Thursday of last week. The action came as a result of a special election held in December, 1969, at which time a majority of the voters authorized the issuances of such licenses.
•••••
Dalens will keep coffeepot on Friday, Saturday. At Dalens Isanti Store, customers will be served coffee and cookies on Friday and Saturday. Everyone is invited to take a “coffee-break.”
•••••
Hayloft is Headquarters at Rum River Club. The management of the Rum River Country Club wants to make sure the public is aware that they are continuing their regular events. Until the large clubhouse is rebuilt, Augie’s Hayloft is their headquarters.
•••••
Car windows shot out at Ind. Oil Lot. Several car windows and two truck windows were shot out Monday night at the Isanti Independent Oil Company display lot in Isanti. Whatever fun anyone could get out of this kind of expensive damage to parked vehicles is hard to understand. The sheriff was notified and it is hoped the guilty parties can be found and punished.
