10 years ago:
Eighteen teachers, 500-plus years of experience leaving Dist. 911. The Cambridge-Isanti School District is losing more than 500 years of experience with 18 teachers taking advantage of a $10,000 retirement incentive. The school board recently authorized the incentive-generating a new savings of $1.1 million to the district-to help reduce the total contract settlement cost associated with the EMCI (teachers union) negotiation efforts.
•••••
Citizens seeks to resurrect Rush City pool committee. Steps are underway toward breathing some life back into the community pool. Before the Rush City Council on Jan. 25, resident Scott Friday requested city support as a piece to the puzzle in bringing the Rush City Aquatic Center Committee back together. Friday noted he’s attempting to attract participation from various members of the community-ranging from individuals, organizations, city officials and the school district-to help bring multiple interests and voices to the committee.
25 years ago:
Cambridge Council signs Wal-Mart agreement. The Cambridge City Council Monday night, Jan. 23, took the final step in approving a developer’s agreement with Wal-Mart clearing the way for a Thursday, Jan. 26 land purchase. Included is an agreement from Wal-Mart to pay $417,300 of the total $698,000 cost of extending city services to the site which is on Highway 95 and south of the fairgrounds. Extension of the services will also benefit property owners between South McKinley Street and South Flanders Street on the south side of East Highway 95.
•••••
County pledges $100,000 to Rush City prison effort. Center City- At last week’s Chisago County Board session, the commissioners approved a pledge of $100,000 over a five-year period to help “up front” the money needed to acquire the Rush City property for the proposed prison site. In light of the unacceptable soil conditions for the priority Braham site, the I-35 Prison Task Force members have geared up to make another attempt to lure the Department of Corrections to consider the Rush City site.
50 years ago:
NBHS Players Win District and Sub District Contest; Local Girls Named Best Actresses. The North Branch High School One - Act Play participants placed first in the District Contest Monday evening at Pine City. Ginene Swanson was selected as best actress at the district competition. The players presented “The Old Lady Shows Her Medals” by J. M. Barrie.
•••••
Debbie Nelson Wins Homemaker Of Future Award. Deborah Nelson has been named North Branch High School’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. Selected on the basis of her score in a Dec. 2 homemaking knowledge and attitudes examination for which a record 646,041 senior girls in 15,040 of the nation’s high school were enrolled, she is now eligible for state and national honors.
•••••
Shower for Johnsons Whose Home Burned on New Years Day. A miscellaneous shower for the Joe Johnsons who recently lost their home by fire will be held Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., at the Art Onasch home two miles east of the Weber road on County Road 9. The Johnson home burned to the ground on New Years Day. Hostesses will be Mrs. Martin Fredrickson, Mrs. Gordon Tucker, Mrs. Art Onasch and Mrs. Gordon Peterson.
