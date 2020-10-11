Dear Editor:
I will vote issues important to me:
Right to praise God; second amendment; capitalism, American dream; fund police, law and order; support military to protect USA and veterans; stop sex trafficking children; freedom to worship for all; pro-Israel; freedom of speech First amendment; secure borders (even our relatives were noted at entrance so we can track them on ancestry.com); freedom for unborn, health comprised and elderly; honor the US flag; right not wrong/good not evil; One nation under God; judges who uphold the Constitution.
Patricia Moulton
Rush City
