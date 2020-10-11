North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.