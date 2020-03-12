Dear Editor:
I got up and had breakfast and went to vote which I almost didn’t do when I found out I had to disclose the party that I was voting for in order to receive a ballot to vote.
I am sorry, but it is nobodies business who I vote for but mine! Why did I have to disclose this information and whose bright idea was it.
What about the real ID thing? The real ID is another source of contention for me. They want so much information to get the real ID. I was born here and they are requiring all my background stuff, but they don’t require proof of citizenship to vote.
It is about time that they get the fact straight and stop treating people that have lived here all their lives, like we are the invaders. Just like all the people that voted before the election. How did they prove that they could vote?
Wake up America, isn’t this beginning to sound like socialism to you!
Kathy Leick
Stanchfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.