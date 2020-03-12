Dear Editor:

I got up and had breakfast and went to vote which I almost didn’t do when I found out I had to disclose the party that I was voting for in order to receive a ballot to vote.

I am sorry, but it is nobodies business who I vote for but mine! Why did I have to disclose this information and whose bright idea was it.

What about the real ID thing? The real ID is another source of contention for me. They want so much information to get the real ID. I was born here and they are requiring all my background stuff, but they don’t require proof of citizenship to vote.

It is about time that they get the fact straight and stop treating people that have lived here all their lives, like we are the invaders. Just like all the people that voted before the election. How did they prove that they could vote?

Wake up America, isn’t this beginning to sound like socialism to you!

Kathy Leick

Stanchfield

