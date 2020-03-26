The staff at Therapeutic Services Agency extends their care to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in some capacity, including those experiencing fear, worry and anxiety; and for those experiencing transitions from routine life with school closures and change in employment.
They understand that during these critical times, mental health services are of utmost importance and want to assure you we remain open and are providing service while taking precautions about health seriously.
They continue to provide: Outpatient Mental Health Services at their offices in Pine City, Sandstone, Lindstrom, Cambridge and Coon Rapids; In-Home Family Based Services, Day Treatment Services for youths; Foster Care licensing and care for children, Social Skills Groups for youths and mental health services for students while they are home and out of school.
They also have telehealth services available to their current clients and members of the community. Contact their office at 320-629-7600 for more information. They have compassionate professional staff ready to help.
