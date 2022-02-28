It has been so great to interact and get to know more of you at events and around town! It has been a terrific school year so far and I look forward to the many opportunities to connect throughout the remainder of the school year.
In North Branch Area Public Schools, we value providing opportunities for students to engage in educational programming that is meaningful to them and provides a sense of purpose for their future.
One of our goals this year has been to provide opportunities for students to provide feedback about their student experience. This year, we launched a new segment of our school board meetings called, the “Viking Student Experience.” In January, Alex Holmberg shared his experiences in our Career and Technical classes and Taylor O’Malley shared the work of the Student Council and provided an update about our winter student activities. In February, Justine Joyal and Kobe Yang talked about the National Honor Society with a focus on scholarship and service. Justine and Kobe are involved in multiple activities and both serve as captains for our highly successful Knowledge Bowl program.
These conversations between students and the school board help board members better understand the impact their decisions have directly on students, and allow students to engage with the school district’s elected leadership. For students to take time out of their busy lives to share their experiences allows us to celebrate what is going well and inspires us to keep reaching for new heights. I am so grateful for the willingness of our students to participate and look forward to the next “Viking Student Experience!”
Conversations are at the heart of how we gain perspective and better serve our students and families. If you would like to talk with me about amplifying student voice, or any other topic, I will be hosting “Coffee with the Superintendent” at Merchants Cafe on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 a.m. I am looking forward to the opportunity to meet some of you in person!
Thank you for the many ways we are moving “Forward Together!”
