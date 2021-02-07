American’s ladle up over 10 billion bowls of soup every year. Soups are known for being a comfort food and we can’t get enough, especially in the cold of winter. They can be as simple as classic chicken noodle, which is most popular in the U.S., to something fancy like Farro and Escarole (I’ve never heard of it either).
Soup is probably as old as the history of cooking. In medieval times it was known as “sop,” which was a dish of a thick stew poured on slices of bread to soak up the liquid. Sopping or sipping was most common until the 17th century in Europe when they started using spoons to accommodate the giant ruffles that people wore around their necks at the time. In the French Court of Louis XI, the ladies’ meals were mostly soup, as they were afraid that chewing would give them wrinkles ... I wonder if they were onto something there.
Soups are often nutritious and filling. Here is an easy recipe for a thick and rich, barley soup that is almost a meal in itself, add bread sticks and fresh fruit to round it out.
Hearty Beef ‘n Barley Soup
2 tablespoons oil.
1 ½ lbs beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes.
1 cup sliced carrots.
½ cup uncooked medium pearl barley (not quick-cooking).
¼ teaspoon salt.
¼ teaspoon pepper.
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges.
1 cup water.
2 (14 ½ oz) cans beef broth.
1 (14 ½ oz) can diced tomatoes, undrained.
2 cups frozen, cut green beans.
Directions:
1. Heat oil in Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add beef stew meat; cook until browned. Drain.
2. Add all remaining ingredients, except green beans; mix well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 1 hour or until beef is tender.
3. Stir in green beans; cook, uncovered over medium heat for an additional 15 minutes or until beans are tender.
4. When done, shout, “soup’s on!”
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Feb. 8: Beef Stroganoff.
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Pork Chow Mein w/Rice.
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Chicken Enchilada Bake.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Chicken Kiev w/Rice Pilaf.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.