On Thursday March 31, 24 food and beverage vendors along with several hundred “taste testers” filled the Tibetan American Community Center in Isanti to partake in the Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti “Taste” fundraiser.
The atmosphere was electric as the community gathered for great food, beverages and conversation all for a good cause. This year’s fundraising efforts will support local, national and international projects in keeping with the Cambridge & Isanti Rotary’s tradition of supporting worthy causes.
Rotary is not alone in making the “Taste” a success, as it depends on the great generosity of businesses that provide food and beverages.
We want to extend a special “Thank You” to the following vendors: Northbound Liquor, Wintergreens, Chanticlear Pizza, Papa Murphy’s, City Center Market, GracePointe Crossing, Isanti Spirits, Northfolk Winery, Pizza Pub in Braham, Viking Coca Cola, Leader, Isanti Retail Meats, Walker Methodist Levande, Kwik Trip, Pizza Hut, Uncommon Loon, Northridge Winery, Herman’s Bakery, SACS Café, Rum River VFW, Culvers, Arby’s and Red Pine Winery.
Beyond our vendors, a number of local businesses provided gifts and prizes for the raffle and silent auction. Be certain to visit the Cambridge-Isanti Rotary website at Home Page | Rotary Club of Cambridge-Isanti (clubrunner.ca) to see a list of all sponsors and companies that supported this event.
The “Taste” mixes a night of socializing with splendid food, drinks, and artists, all at one venue. We invite you to patronize the businesses that supported this fundraising event. Please plan on attending next year with friends and family! Thank you for your support of the Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti, where we desire to live out the Rotary International motto, “Service Above Self.” We love our communities and together make them better!
