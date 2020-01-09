We hope all of our readers enjoy this FREE story presented by the County News Review. If our non-subscribers are interested in a subscription, click here or call 763-712-3544.
Jalen Schulz considers a sheet of ice his “home,” especially when he has a stick in his hands, skates on his feet and a hockey puck in front of him.
But the Cambridge native has used the sport he loves as a chance to see much of the United States over the past few years. And this winter, hockey has turned into a passport to a foreign country.
“It has been awhile since I was back in Cambridge,” Schulz said in an email exchange in mid-December. “But I think about Minnesota all the time.”
Who could blame him if Schulz had forgotten his hometown? After all, his hockey travels have taken him to Omaha, Nebraska, followed by stops in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Kearney, Nebraska, before he spent four years in college at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
And this winter his hockey travels have taken the 24-year-old defenseman to the foothills of the Alps.
Hitting the road
Schulz spent his freshman and sophomore years at Totino-Grace, playing on that school’s JV team. But his travels began when, by chance, he played in a U16 AAA tournament in Omaha in the summer before his junior year.
There he caught the eye of a coach from a junior team based in that city – and suddenly, Schulz and his family faced a big decision.
“It was our first experience with ‘billeting,’ but the coach of the team in Omaha said he would set us up with the best family he had,” said Jalen’s father, Jason Schulz. “We talked about it during our entire drive to Omaha, but we felt at ease with the family, and they did a great job answering our concerns and had everything well-organized.”
Jalen Schulz agreed, adding: “I was extremely lucky to live with the Zillig family. They brought me in as one of their own while I was there. Even when I was in college, I would go back there once in a while for a home-cooked meal, and I would just sit and talk with them like they were my family.”
Just after Christmas in 2011, Schulz signed a tender with the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League. After Omaha’s season ended, Jalen and his father drove the 20 hours from Cambridge to that East Texas city.
“As soon as we got there we were blown away – we couldn’t believe that they played games across the street from the Gulf of Mexico,” Jalen Schulz said. “The city was unbelievable and the fans were very passionate.
“And I was very lucky again to be with the Morris family; they brought me in as one of their own and treated me like a son. … We would always sit down for family dinner and just talk about the day or tell stories and just talk about life.”
An unexpected benefit of billeting with the Morris family came when baseball season began and the family hosted members of the Corpus Christi Hooks, a Double-A baseball team. One of his roommates was Kike Hernandez, who now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Tri City Storm selected Schulz in the fourth round of the USHL draft, which prompted another move: He traveled to Las Vegas for a camp that would determine the team’s roster.
“My dad and I had never been there, so it was awesome to see all the casinos and hotels lit up at night,” Jalen Schulz said.
Schulz made the team, which is based in Kearney, Neb., and said he felt extremely fortunate to connect with another fine billet family.
“The Schultheis family treated my roommate and I like we were their own kids,” he said. “We had a family dinner every night and watched football – the Nebraska Cornhuskers, of course – and hockey all the time.”
Schulz played for the Storm for two seasons, and in his second year he caught the eye of the coaching staff from Nebraska-Omaha.
“This was a school that I had wanted to go to because my cousin Josh [Archibald] went there to play and had all these great things to say about the program,” Schulz said. The Mavericks offered him a scholarship, and he quickly accepted.
Settling down
While Schulz enjoyed playing for the Mavericks – “My four years at UNO were some of the best years of my life,” he said – it was not easy for him to get consistent playing time. Schulz played in 12 games as a freshman and nine as a sophomore.
“In college there were no days off or practices off, especially for the younger guys who need to prove themselves,” Schulz said. “I had never been a defenseman that put up a ton of points – my strong suit was being solid defensively and being physical. So when I was struggling at that, that’s when other guys got their opportunity.”
Things started to click for Schulz during his junior year as he earned consistent playing time. One of the highlights was scoring the first goal of his career in a contest against Minnesota-Duluth in December.
Then he was dealt an unfortunate break soon after Christmas.
“We were playing Union, and I was hit knee to knee and was out for a couple weeks,” he said. “When I came back, I just didn’t have that same confidence as before – and my play showed it.”
His senior year with the Mavericks was a roller-coaster ride for both Schulz and the team. UNO posted a 9-24-3 record, and he struggled to claim a regular spot in the lineup, playing in 25 games.
“Part of being on a team is knowing when you are hurting the team and when you are helping,” he explained. “I was hurting the team because I wasn’t playing well and I knew that. So when I would be scratched, I never made a big scene about it; I just did the workout that was posted on the board for the scratched players and tried to fire up the guys that were taking my spot.”
Schulz said the lesson of putting the team first, even during tough times, was a powerful one.
“When you aren’t in the lineup, you can’t be a distraction and a bad teammate,” he said. “It was tough for sure – and I wished I could be out there battling with the guys – but the bottom line was, I just wasn’t getting it done to earn that spot in the lineup.”
His father admired the way his son handled that experience.
“I give him a lot of credit – he took it better than I did,” Jason Schulz said with a laugh. “His junior year was a big breakout year, and it included all the things you want your son to experience.”
Back on the road
With his college career finished, Schulz started sending resumes and preparing for job interviews.
“I knew I wanted to keep playing, but I knew that the opportunity might not be there because of how my college career went,” he admitted.
But one of Nebraska-Omaha’s assistant coaches made a connection with a German team that was looking for an import, and last May he signed with EV Füssen.
“The city is right in the mountains in Bavaria on the border of Austria, so the views everyday are incredible,” Schulz said.
Jason Schulz said the family was excited – at first.
“But as we thought about it, we realized it was a long way away,” Jalen’s father said. “And he didn’t know anybody there.”
But Jalen Schulz quickly learned that, while EV Füssen is a professional team, the players also have full-time jobs.
“That goes to show the love the guys have for the game,” he said. “They work during the day, then come to the rink for practice at night.”
The team’s weekly schedule includes practice Tuesday through Thursday, then games on Friday and Sunday. That gave Schulz and his roommate, a Canadian import from Montreal named Sam Payeur, the opportunity to sightsee.
“The most memorable trip was when we went to Oktoberfest in Munich – that was incredible to see it in person,” Schulz said. “With all the mountains, we did a lot of hiking when we first got here because it was warmer. But now that it is starting to snow and get colder, we haven’t done that as much and have just done more traveling.”
On the ice, EV Füssen entered this week with a 16-9 record and was well-positioned for the playoffs. Individually, Schulz scored his first goal of the season just before New Year’s Day and also has seven assists.
“I think I’ve been playing pretty well,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of ice time and new opportunities, so it has been great so far.”
Jalen Schulz said that despite the fact that he does not speak German, communication with teammates and locals is not a problem.
“Sam’s first language is French, but his English is very good,” he said. “Games and practices are mostly in German, but many words in the hockey language are the same, so it isn’t too hard to understand. ...
“In games if the coach says something to the team, he usually asks if we understood him – and then chuckles, because most of the time we couldn’t understand it, so he translates it. I am also taking a German language class twice a week to help us understand more of the daily conversations around us, so that’s been a big help as well.”
It also was a help that some familiar faces visited during December.
“My parents came and stayed here for 12 days, and it will be nice to have them around and have them watching,” Jalen Schulz said. “My girlfriend and her parents also were here for two weeks.”
Schulz said he and his EV Füssen teammates will start the playoffs soon, and the postseason may last through April. But no matter how long the season lasts, the Schulz family agreed that travel has been worth it.
“It’s been an incredible ride,” Jason Schulz said. “We know it’s going to end someday, but we’ll enjoy it as long as it lasts.”
