Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
COVID-19 has taught us many things, and one of those are the importance of vaccinations. In order to gain better control of this pandemic we are anxiously awaiting for a vaccine. We know that without vaccinations, we put ourselves and our communities at a greater risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in the future.
Vaccinations are important, especially for young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an infant receives some passive immunity from their mother after birth. However, these immunities wear off during the child’s first year with some starting as early as 2 months. Without vaccinations, young children’s bodies often can’t fight diseases. This can lead to serious complications with lifelong impacts and even death.
Parental concerns about potentially exposing their children to COVID-19 during well-child visits are contributing to the declines in childhood immunizations. Health care facilities have taken steps to implement several additional safety measures and appointment scheduling options to help reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading, making it safer for everyone to get the care they need. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is vital to protect children against serious vaccine-preventable diseases.
Parents should be familiar with the recommended immunization schedule and make sure their children stay up-to-date on all recommended vaccines. Your health care professional or Chisago County Public Health Department can share information on locations where children can get vaccinated. Chisago County Public Health does offer certain immunizations for children 18 years or age and younger with or without insurance coverage. For more information or to make an appointment, call 651-213-5233.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, https://www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.