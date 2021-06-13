Monday, June 14, is the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official U.S. flag in 1777. Although it’s not an official federal holiday, millions of Americans and U.S. businesses celebrate Flag Day by proudly flying an American flag on their property.
The Flag Resolution stated: “Resolved: that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
The 13 stripes on the American flag symbolize the original 13 colonies, and the 13 stars symbolize the colonies that replaced those governed by Great Britain. The meaning of the American flag was a lot different when the original banner was designed in 1776. At that time, flags weren’t actually created to be symbols of patriotism, they were seen as articles of military equipment that were essential for identification and communication. Flag makers like Betsy Ross were merely a group of many woman making flags in Revolutionary Philadelphia who thought of themselves as suppliers of military goods
Today the U.S. flag stands for our nation and the shared history, pride and principles, and commitment of its people. To properly display this powerful symbol please check the guidelines posted on usa.gov/flag. Here are just a few:
• The flag shouldn’t be flown in inclement weather unless it’s an all-weather flag.
• Flags displayed at night should be properly illuminated.
• In a time of national mourning, hang the flag at half-mast.
• When displaying with another flag, place the U.S. flag to your left when crossed.
• The flag should not touch anything below it or rest on the ground.
• When not in use, keep your flag completely dry and folded properly into a triangle, with the union (blue section) visible.
• If the flag is damaged or worn out, it should be disposed of with dignity.
Let Flag Day and our majestic flag remind us of our freedom and to be proud to be an American.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, June 14: Pork Chow Mein w/Rice.
Tuesday, June 15: Chicken Alfredo.
Wednesday, June 16: Chili Mac Casserole.
Thursday, June 17: Beef Stroganoff.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
