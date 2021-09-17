We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
More than a few years ago, the Rev. Cyrus Solberg sat down with his son, Mark, at the time of Mark’s confirmation.
“I’m the oldest of his four boys, and I think my dad expected that I would be a pastor like him,” Mark Solberg said. “Every Sunday after service he would take me to visit at the hospital, two nursing homes and some shut-ins before we went home for lunch. I think he was grooming me to become a pastor.
“At confirmation, my dad would have a session with the confirmands, and one of the questions he would ask was if they were thinking of becoming a pastor. So when I sat down with him in his office, he asked me that question.”
That was when Solberg, current athletics and activities director for Cambridge-Isanti Schools, realized he needed to be honest with his father.
“I had been surrounded by great teachers and coaches in high school,” Solberg said. “So I told him, no, I wanted to be a teacher and a coach, and eventually I wanted to be an activities director.
“There was a pause, and it lasted at least 30 seconds – and I wasn’t sure what he was going to say. Then my dad shook my hand and said: ‘I can live with that. If that’s the case, be a good one.’”
By all accounts, Mark Solberg has more than lived up to his father’s wishes. The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association certainly agrees, as it will bestow its George Haun Leadership Award upon Solberg as part of its Hall of Fame banquet on Oct. 9, 2021.
First presented in 1986, the award honors those who mentor young coaches into leadership roles, something Solberg has focused on in his 23 years as the school’s athletics and activities director.
“The most important thing [I do] is to hire good coaches,” Solberg said. “My theory is that you hire based on character and train for skill. If you look at our coaches, every one of those people is someone I would like my kids to be coached by. These people love kids, and they are in the business for the right reasons.”
But the job involves much more than just hiring coaches. Solberg is involved with creating schedules, linking up transportation and equipment, hiring game officials, and administering events while making sure coaches have what they need.
Solberg appreciates the work of his administrative assistant, Robin Schulz, in completing those tasks.
“She was a Bluejacket herself, and she’s extremely good at what she’s doing,” he said. “She’s really good at the technical work, but she helps with schedules, contracts, payment vouchers, everything. She’s really top-notch.”
But Solberg sees his job as more than lining up officials and helmets. He sees himself as the “coach of the coaches” and puts great focus on presenting positive opportunities for the Cambridge-Isanti students who take part in activities.
“I need to be the cheerleader for everyone here and the ambassador for every program,” Solberg said. “I’m so proud to represent outstanding coaches, advisers and directors. I pride myself on being approachable, because my goal is to take care of all those important people to allow them to take care of the kids.”
Cambridge-Isanti High School Principal Steve Gibbs called Solberg, “The Godfather” of Cambridge-Isanti’s sports programs because of his genuine and positive concern for each sports’ coaches and students.
“He’s very passionate about the Bluejackets – he cares very deeply about all the teams,” Gibbs said of Solberg. “He cares deeply about the student-athletes, and he’s passionate about the experience that they have.”
Despite all that work, Solberg often is in the background at events, allowing coaches, advisers and students to have center stage.
“I think that might be the way he wants it,” Gibbs said. “He wants our student-athletes to be out in front. When you’re 20 years out of school, those former athletes will remember their times in games or at practice or with their teammates. Mark does a wonderful job of creating an environment where kids can thrive and make those memories they will look back on so fondly.”
Former Cambridge-Isanti teacher and coach Mike Hennen, now the athletics and activities director at Forest Lake, said Solberg also serves as a sounding board to ADs from other schools.
“Nobody cares more than Mark does,” Hennen said. “The biggest thing I learned from Mark was to treat everybody well. He supports all sports and activities.
“When I went to Forest Lake, whenever I called, he answered. And that goes for other ADs, I know. He’s very much a servant leader.”
While Solberg has spent 41 years as a teacher and coach before becoming the athletics and activities director, he has shown a willingness to adjust to the times. The proof comes from his Twitter account, @CIHS_Activities, which constantly sends tweets from a number of events.
“My four sons grew up with technology,” Solberg said. “I used to send out these positive emails, and I was really proud of them. But my sons told me that students don’t care about emails; they want to read tweets.”
When asked about the award, Solberg gave credit to principals and superintendents he has worked with at Cambridge-Isanti, the coaches and advisers of the programs, and the school’s students, both past and present.
Solberg also thanked his wife of 39 years, Kelly, for her support.
“My wife, Kelly, is No. 1, the most special person I know,” Mark Solberg said. “She’s my best friend, she gives me the best advice, and she takes care of our home and four boys exceptionally well. I’ve been blessed to be with her, and blessed with four sons.
“I believe all four sons have become outstanding individuals. I love them and am very proud of them.”
So how much longer will Solberg stay at Cambridge-Isanti?
“The state of Minnesota has what it calls the ‘Rule of 90,’ which means when your age and years of service add up to 90, you can retire,” Solberg said. “I’m 63 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 41 years, so I’m at the ‘Rule of 104,’ which means I can keep rolling if I want to.
“I love being at Cambridge-Isanti High School, and I love being at events surrounded by these students. I feel I’m the most blessed person in the entire school district, the entire city.”
