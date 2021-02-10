Dear Editor:

I have been listening to the Minnesota House on T.V. today and I just got so sick of hearing those DFLer’s complaining about the Republicans, claiming that the elections was not a cheat or a steal.

There is absolute proof that the election was stolen. Because the Supreme Court is still mostly Democrats, they refused to hear the proof. Don’t believe me, watch Mike Lindell’s Absolute Proof. He can prove and he shows what happened. The election was stolen and when the people of the United States can, they will force a new election.

Kathy Leick

Stanchfield

Load comments