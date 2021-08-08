According to the ‘Old Farmer’s Almanac’, The ‘Dog Days’ of summer last from July 3 to Aug. 11. What are the ‘dog days’ of summer, exactly? And what do they have to do with dogs?
To many of us, the ‘dog days’ are associated with those summer days that are so hot that even dogs lazily, lie around. But originally the phrase had nothing to do with dogs, or even with lazy days. It’s meaning is rooted in astronomy. The Greeks and Romans referred to the ‘dog days’ following a period when Sirius, the brightest star in the constellation, also known as the ‘Dog Star,’ rises at the same time or near the same time as the sun. Historically, this time was associated with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.
Today, the phrase is associated purely with the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer. So what does it mean for you? Keep cool. Try some easy, natural was to beat the heat:
- Eat foods that help regulate your body temperature: citrus, lettuce, cucumbers, mint, mushrooms, and radishes, to name a few.
- Stay hydrated. Aim for at least a half-gallon over the course of the day.
- Swimming is a great way to cool off, or just soaking your feet in cool water.
- Cool your neck. Your body’s main temperature sensor is located on the back of your neck.
- Dress light. Wear loosely woven fabrics that breathe, in bright colors to reflect the sun.
- And let yourself be okay with just doing nothing!
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Aug. 9: Chicken Alfredo.
Tuesday, Aug. 10: Parmesan Fish w/Cheesy Potatoes.
Wednesday, Aug. 11: French Dip.
Thursday, Aug. 12: Swiss Steak w/Mashed Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge.
