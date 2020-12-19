For at least three seasons of the year, I’m looking down. By that I mean for the spring, summer and fall. I’m constantly looking at the various stages of growth and beauty among my many gardens. From the first emerging of my wildflowers, to all my ornamental perennials breaking their dormancy, to the blossoming of my lilacs and other shrubs, my eyes are feasting on what’s going in the plant world. But this time of year, my eyes are lifted upward because there’s a whole other show going on up in the nighttime sky. On those clear cold nights, the stars and planets are brilliantly on display.
Of course, the further away from any city lights, the better the show is. But as I write this article, even that interfering illumination can’t block out some of the stand out celestial attractions. Mars, which is mostly just a wee bit above the horizon, is up there and proud with its hues of red making it distinguishable from the other planets. And Saturn and Jupiter are so close they could be kissing cousins. And that recent full moon was breathtaking as it began its rise and those few thin clouds around it only made the show more thrilling.
But on Dec. 21, we are in for a spectacular treat as those celestial bodies put on a show we haven’t seen since the Middle Ages. We are going to be gifted with a “conjunction” which is when two objects in space appear to be close to one another, as observed from Earth. In the reality of space, they’re still hundreds of millions of miles apart. And those two planets are Jupiter and Saturn. The last time Jupiter and Saturn came this close was 1623, but that conjunction was too near the sun to be seen by Earthlings. Therefore, 1226 is actually the most recent time that such a close conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn was visible to humans.
So Earthlings, this special gift for all to see is being called the “Christmas Star” and what a way to celebrate the Winter Solstice! Weather permitting (fingers crossed) we should make every effort to bundle up and enjoy the show. With so much worry and stress from our current worldwide situation, being able to witness something like the Christmas Star will help lift our spirits. For more information about the Minnesota Night Sky, I highly recommend you visit the website… theskylive.com.
