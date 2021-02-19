Dear Editor:

Yes! The Cambridge Public Library is open!

As a Friend of the Cambridge Public Library, I want to invite you to our new library! It is open from Monday thru Saturday with many possibilities for learning and entertainment. Hot Spots, DVDs, puzzles, learning kits, computers, virtual story times and an adult Book Club, plus many educational sites are just a few of the things available.

To check out something new and fun to help get thru these isolating times, go to ecrlib.org. The possibilities are endless!

Jan Wheelock

Cambridge

