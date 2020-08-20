Dear Editor:

It seems appropriate to thank the city of Cambridge for sponsoring some nice events over the summer. The music in the parks were great. Especially appreciated when so many fun events have been canceled this year.

We enjoyed visiting our county parks too, especially the City Park here in Cambridge and Springvale County Park. They are so well maintained and fun to visit. It is a great way to get out and enjoy nature. We hope to visit more of them yet this year.

You need not look hard to see a fish (not in a lake) but along the path, just a short distance from the parking lot at Springvale County Park.

The Danielson’s

Cambridge

