Dear Editor:
It seems appropriate to thank the city of Cambridge for sponsoring some nice events over the summer. The music in the parks were great. Especially appreciated when so many fun events have been canceled this year.
We enjoyed visiting our county parks too, especially the City Park here in Cambridge and Springvale County Park. They are so well maintained and fun to visit. It is a great way to get out and enjoy nature. We hope to visit more of them yet this year.
You need not look hard to see a fish (not in a lake) but along the path, just a short distance from the parking lot at Springvale County Park.
The Danielson’s
Cambridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.