Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, May 12, the North Branch area community gave $143,000 to students that are planning to attend post-secondary schools. Area businesses have generously continued to support these students given the adverse climate in fundraising opportunities. I want to thank you on the students’ behalf for this generosity and the continuing support of our students and their future endeavors. I encourage you to shop locally, and attend the fundraisers that support their efforts.
These are the generous donors that supported the 2021 Senior Scholarship Program: Almelund Threshing Company, American Legion Post #85, American Legion Riders, Florence Barnes/Nelson Bros. Memorial, Chisago County Pheasants Forever, Clear Creek Dental, Dawn Darst-Leflay Memorial, Edelstein Foundation, East Central Energy, First State Bank of Wyoming, Hazelden Foundation, Kristen Kaminski Memorial Walk, Lakes Region EMS, Lewajohn-Emory Swenson Softball Tournament, Long Spurs of Sunrise River N.W.T.F. , Minnco Credit Union, Neighborhood National Bank, North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce, North Branch High School Alumni, North Branch Dental, North Branch Education Association, North Branch Fire Dept. Relief Association, North Branch Hockey Association, North Branch Lions, North Branch Quarterback Club, North Branch V.F.W., Post 6424, Gilbert M. Orwoll Memorial, Prism Embroidery & Design, Sons of American Legion, Post 85, Stacy Lions, Stacy-Lent Volunteer Fire Dept Relief Association, Stearns Bank N.A., Sun Dental & Orthodontics, Kelly Jeanne Thompson Memorial, Timothy Thomsen STEM Memorial, Viking Blue Line Hockey, Vikings Boys Basketball Association, Vikings Volleyball.
Bonnie Huberty
North Branch Area High School Career Center Clerk
