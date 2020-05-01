To the seniors, the graduating class of 2020, thank you! The sacrifices you are making during this difficult time will never be forgotten. To all students of Braham, you are severely missed. For every day that goes by, I walk the empty hallways of the school, wishing for your return! I miss the interaction with you and the relationships we have built. Keep working hard and putting forth your best effort with your distant learning! Know that I am thinking about you and hoping for the absolute best with each of you and your entire families.
I would also like to thank the entire community of Braham for your continued support of the Braham students during this time. It does take a village. Furthermore, a special thank you to our teachers, paras, food service department, secretaries, custodial department, administration and bus drivers who have all adjusted their normal routine to best accommodate the needs of all our students and families. The transition to the distance learning with our students has not been easy, but has been well worth the time, effort in preparation, planning and follow through.
Some important reminders/dates to keep in mind as we enter the final month of the 2019-2020 school year:
Distance Learning has been extended through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Distance Learning will not be held Friday, May 1 and Monday, May 4 per the Governor’s order as these days have been designated for the purpose of teacher planning (teachers required to work). Distance Learning drop off/pick up of materials, typically occurring on Monday, will be Tuesday, May 5, for that week only.
Child Care and school meals will be provided May 1 and May 4.
Minnesota State High School League spring athletics and fine arts have been canceled for the remainder of their seasons. This includes all participation in MSHSL events including, but not limited to, practices, tryouts, scrimmages, contests and competitions as well as postseason tournaments. With this cancellation, all athletics are out of season. The provisions of Bylaw 208—Non-School Competition and Training are in effect. Coaches/Directors will remain in contact with students through May 22 while following MSHSL Guidelines.
Sunday, May 17 - Awards Night - The link for the recording will be released at 5:30 p.m. on the school website.
Thursday, May 21 - Seniors last day of school.
Friday, May 22 - Graduation.
Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day - No School.
Wednesday, May 27 - Last day of school.
Thursday, May 28 - Teacher Work Day.
Braham students, we all miss you and think about you every day! Continue to strive for excellence and know that you got this!
