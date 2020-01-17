Dear Editor:

I would like to thank a Good Samaritan at Fleet Farm in Cambridge for their generosity toward my son, Anthony Mickelson, and their support of all veterans.

On Nov. 8, 2019, I picked up my son, who lives in Washington D.C., from the Minneapolis Airport. My son has just retired from the U.S. Navy after 12 years of service as a jet mechanic. He served on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and on the F-18 Super Hornet.

It was the first time in five years my son and I were going deer hunting together so we went to Fleet Farm to get him a non-resident big game tag for $186. The clerk noticed my son was a veteran and starting chatting with him. The gentleman behind my son heard them talking and offered to pay for his big game tag. My son and I both ended up getting a deer by 9 a.m. that Saturday, Nov. 9.

My entire family would like to thank this kind community member for supporting my son and all veterans.

Brian Mickelson

Cambridge

