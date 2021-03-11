Dear Editor:
The staff of Family Based Therapy Associates’ Chisago City Office want to thank the personnel of Chisago County Public Health and Sheriff’s Department, County Unified Support Team, the Lakes Area, North Branch, and Wyoming Police Departments, and the Chisago Lakes Township Hall, Rush City School District, Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch and the Maranatha Church in Wyoming for their work in getting Chisago County residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
Our experiences at a recent vaccination clinic were positive, as we observed a well-organized process, dedication to effort, professionalism and courteousness. Thank you again for all involved in this important work in Chisago County.
Randall Wallace
Family Based Therapy Associates, Chisago City
