Dear Editor:

Thank you to Isanti Rum River VFW 2735, Braham VFW 1731, North Branch St. Croix Hospice, North Branch Grandstrand Funeral Home, VVA Chapter 684 members, Mr. and Mrs. James Rostberg, Susan Morris, Mimi Boettcher and all the other wonderful helpers that showed us love and prayers to no end.

The family of Larry Nelson

