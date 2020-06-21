Dear Editor:

In the midst of COVID-19 and the protests, gatherings, and unrests, I’ve been the recipient of several acts of kindness in a short period of time

- A kind person at Fleet Farm in Cambridge paid for my gas.

- A kind lady at Casey’s in Cambridge helped me put air in my car tire.

- We shared a table with a lady and her daughter at Kaffee Stuga in Harris and she paid for our meals.

- Someone paid for our meal when we drove through Taco John’s in Cambridge.

I didn’t know any of these kind people, but want to put out a public thank you to each one of them in a time of distress. This was definitely an example of our “Minnesota Nice.”

I’ve been a resident of Cambridge for more than 40 years having lived here, raised my two daughters and worked here.

Shirley Karstens

Cambridge

