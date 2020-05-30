Dear Editor:

On behalf of SAC’s Enrichment Center and Friendship Cafe, the Isanti County Commission on Aging (ICCOA) thanks Memorial Hospital Foundation for their continued investment in our mission of creating a welcoming environment to serve the senior community.

This grant of $5,000 (2019-2020) assists us in the operation of our Friendship Cafe to provide nutritious, reasonably priced breakfasts and lunches for our diners. While our focus is on the senior community, everyone is welcome and food and friendship are offered to all who dine with us. The Friendship Cafe is located in the Cambridge City Center Mall next to City Hall and the Police Station.

Note: While the Cafe is unable to offer dine-in meals during the current public health restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 virus, the Cafe offers take-out lunches and deliveries.

Eileen Stitz, Secretary

Isanti County Commission on Aging

