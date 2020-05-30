Dear Editor:
On behalf of SAC’s Enrichment Center and Friendship Cafe, the Isanti County Commission on Aging (ICCOA) thanks Memorial Hospital Foundation for their continued investment in our mission of creating a welcoming environment to serve the senior community.
This grant of $5,000 (2019-2020) assists us in the operation of our Friendship Cafe to provide nutritious, reasonably priced breakfasts and lunches for our diners. While our focus is on the senior community, everyone is welcome and food and friendship are offered to all who dine with us. The Friendship Cafe is located in the Cambridge City Center Mall next to City Hall and the Police Station.
Note: While the Cafe is unable to offer dine-in meals during the current public health restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 virus, the Cafe offers take-out lunches and deliveries.
Eileen Stitz, Secretary
Isanti County Commission on Aging
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.