Dear Editor:
I want to thank the Mystic Riders Snowmobile Club for their donation to buy a AED (automated external defibrillator) for our Wyanett building. Even in a year that has had its challenges, Mystic Riders have been very generous to help public safety. I want to thank them on a personal level and also as chief of the Dalbo Fire Department. This AED, paired with the Lucas device purchased with COVID funds by Wyanett Township this year, will be a very good asset to the community. Both Dalbo Fire and Princeton Fire areas of protection will benefit from this donation.
With sincere gratitude I thank you, Mystic Riders, for this donation and those in the past. I also want to thank them for maintaining the snowmobile trail system. I’ve always enjoyed the trails and know the work that it takes to keep them nice! Good job!
Chief Travis Wood
Dalbo Fire Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.