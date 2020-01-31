Dear Editor:
The Outreach Team at Trinity Lutheran in North Branch would like to acknowledge the following businesses and organizations as well as all the individuals for their generosity in donating to the Viking Vittles program through the end 2019. We would also like to thank NBAPS for their support and work getting the bags to students every week. A special thank you to Family Pathways for their partnership, without which Viking Vittles would not be possible.
Jimmy’s Johnny’s, Prism Design, A T S & R, North Branch Chevrolet, Hair Design, Karl’s TV, Monarch Flooring, NB Family Restaurant, Graphic Homes, American Legion Post 85, NB Hockey Assoc., Stacy-Lent Fire, Lakes Region EMS, Trenchless Pipe Repair, Anderson Koch Ford, North Branch Fire Relief, Austin Newman Agency, Snow Drifters, North Branch Lioness, Trinity Lutheran Church, Sam’s Club White Bear Lk, Spring Lake Lutheran WELCA, Members Cooperative, Great River Energy, Grand Casino Hinckley, Thrivent Financial, Chisago County, Fish Lake Lutheran, Main Street Church, St. John’s Lutheran Stacy, East Central Energy Operation Round Up.
We would also like to thank all of those individuals/groups that assisted in any way.
This program provides supplemental weekend food for preschool and elementary students in our district that are food insecure.
Viking Vittles relies on the willingness of individuals, organizations and businesses to address the issue of “food insecurity” in our area. Donations are accepted on an on-going basis in hopes of continuing to provide this food in the future. Our sincere gratitude to all who contributed in any way.
The Outreach Team
Trinity Lutheran Church, North Branch
