Dear Editor:
The Rush City Pool Committee held “Turkey Bingo” at Chucker’s Bowl and Lounge in Rush City Nov. 24.
The proceeds from this event will go to the Rush City Aquatic Center to help purchase tables and chairs. Caiden Nihart and Colin Guse were the bike winners. A total of $1,602.25 was raised for the pool; $75 and 262 pounds of food were collected and donated to the Rush City Food Shelf. In addition to the two bikes given away, 42 other prizes were awarded. These prizes were day pool passes, turkeys, pies and candy.
The pool committee is very appreciative of the community support for this event. They are also grateful to the Thrivent organization for donating the turkeys, Rush City Bakery for donating pies, Donny and Sandy Vaughn for donating chocolate candy bars, and Chuckers for donating the space for this event.
Paula Bengtson and Karen Carlson
Co-chairs of The Rush City Pool Committee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.