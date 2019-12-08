Dear Editor:

The Rush City Pool Committee held “Turkey Bingo” at Chucker’s Bowl and Lounge in Rush City Nov. 24.

The proceeds from this event will go to the Rush City Aquatic Center to help purchase tables and chairs. Caiden Nihart and Colin Guse were the bike winners. A total of $1,602.25 was raised for the pool; $75 and 262 pounds of food were collected and donated to the Rush City Food Shelf. In addition to the two bikes given away, 42 other prizes were awarded. These prizes were day pool passes, turkeys, pies and candy.

The pool committee is very appreciative of the community support for this event. They are also grateful to the Thrivent organization for donating the turkeys, Rush City Bakery for donating pies, Donny and Sandy Vaughn for donating chocolate candy bars, and Chuckers for donating the space for this event.

Paula Bengtson and Karen Carlson

Co-chairs of The Rush City Pool Committee

